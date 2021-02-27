AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.50

Shares of AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.50 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65). AorTech International shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 7,419 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 million and a PE ratio of -33.38.

About AorTech International (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

