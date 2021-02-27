Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.