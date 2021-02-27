Aperio Group LLC Sells 12,409 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.25% of Matador Resources worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,443,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.