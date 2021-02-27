APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.24% of APi Group worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in APi Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in APi Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.