API3 Price Down 30.5% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $54.74 million and $11.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00008523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00488277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00071463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00079768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081502 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.00487121 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

