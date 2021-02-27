Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,588,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,298. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

