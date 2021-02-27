Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

ARAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

