Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.65% of Archrock worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

