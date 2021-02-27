ArdCoin Price Tops $0.11 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $31.17 million and $116,277.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.00737983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00042149 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

