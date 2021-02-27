argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Head to Head Review

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33% argenx N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 argenx 0 7 11 0 2.61

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%. argenx has a consensus target price of $286.82, suggesting a potential downside of 13.26%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than argenx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 3.29 $89.83 million $1.23 13.20 argenx $78.17 million 200.27 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -69.91

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats argenx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its product candidates include CHS-1420, an adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar candidate and CHS-0214, an etanercept (Enbrel) biosimilar candidate, which have completed Phase III clinical study for treating psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also developing ranibizumab (Lucentis), an ophthalmology biosimilar candidate; CHS-2020, an aflibercept (Eylea) biosimilar candidate; and CHS-131, a small-molecule drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions, as well as bevacizumab (Avastin), an oncology biosimilar candidate. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

