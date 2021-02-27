Arionum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $75,440.17 and $6.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.60 or 0.03168695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.44 or 0.00370716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.94 or 0.01045827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00459605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00396088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00260360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023979 BTC.

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

