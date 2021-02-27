ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.39 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $17.39 million and $1.09 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.00486375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00072718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00082696 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00503064 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

