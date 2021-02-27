Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $60,255.75

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $60,255.75 and approximately $57.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,903.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.43 or 0.03103206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00357752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.41 or 0.01025345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.19 or 0.00448059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.10 or 0.00396644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00258322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,432,484 coins and its circulating supply is 8,387,941 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.