Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 4.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 167,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 300,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$300.37 million and a PE ratio of -34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.