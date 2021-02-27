ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,479 shares of company stock worth $1,566,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ASGN by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

