Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 359.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,521,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

