Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Associated Banc worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

