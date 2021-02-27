Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Assurant worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

