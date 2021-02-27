Astrea Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Trading Down 0.8%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 436,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 250,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

About Astrea Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Astrea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

