ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $580,328.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00369666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

