Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $96.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $53,365.97 and approximately $96.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,380,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,198,513 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

