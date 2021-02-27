Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $1.58 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003392 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $16.73 million and $62,637.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056821 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.00720312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.