AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.24 Million

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $56.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. AtriCure reported sales of $53.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $250.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.60 million to $252.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.25 million, with estimates ranging from $287.30 million to $307.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

