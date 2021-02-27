Atrion Co. Announces Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

ATRI traded down $15.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $624.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $755.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

