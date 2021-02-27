ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.94

ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.94 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.60). ATTRAQT Group shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 86 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of ATTRAQT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of £89.25 million and a P/E ratio of -23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

