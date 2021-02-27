Auctus Price Hits $0.23 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Auctus has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $13,031.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.55 or 0.00714759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00027860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040410 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,587,535 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

