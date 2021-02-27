Augur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.60 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Augur has a market capitalization of $303.72 million and approximately $34.60 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $27.61 or 0.00058365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.

