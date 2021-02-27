Aurora (AOA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $24.80 million and $1.50 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00716359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040486 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

