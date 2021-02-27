Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $208.11

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.11 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.76). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 179,263 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.76.

In related news, insider James Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

