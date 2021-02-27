Auto Market Cap Tops $51.55 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $3,531.00 or 0.07863610 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $51.55 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

