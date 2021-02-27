Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,617,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ADP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.02. 2,518,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,606. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
