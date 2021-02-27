AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

