Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $489,128.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00475975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00080948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00465776 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

