AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 7.0% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $47,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $219.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

