Avi S. Katz Sells 200,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.