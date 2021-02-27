Axe Achieves Market Cap of $289,765.95 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Axe has a market cap of $289,765.95 and approximately $40,437.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

