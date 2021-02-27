Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.65 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $61.57 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00691614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

