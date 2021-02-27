Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safeplus International and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $61.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Risk and Volatility

Safeplus International has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safeplus International and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safeplus International and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 144.92 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -17.97

Safeplus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Safeplus International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

