Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) & Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Financial Contrast

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) and Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Wanderport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -0.42% N/A -0.73% Wanderport N/A N/A N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanderport has a beta of -2.44, indicating that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Wanderport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 1 0 2.00 Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $6.30, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Wanderport.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Wanderport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $859.10 million 0.43 -$121.97 million N/A N/A Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wanderport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats Wanderport on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. This segments also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, it offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. The SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.