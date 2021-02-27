Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Banano has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $43,594.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00483118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,456,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,742,555 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.