BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 206,301 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

