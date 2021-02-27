Band Protocol Trading Down 25.7% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $256.39 million and $147.00 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.51 or 0.00026906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.00720312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00034742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040460 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

