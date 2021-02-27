Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,106 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $90,723,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,677,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,591,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

