Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 285,867 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $331,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,674,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after buying an additional 480,859 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

