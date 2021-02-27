Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Ameriprise Financial worth $341,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.37 and its 200-day moving average is $181.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

