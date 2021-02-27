Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Digital Realty Trust worth $339,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.