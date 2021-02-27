Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of General Mills worth $353,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Mills by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in General Mills by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,715 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 529,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $55.01 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.