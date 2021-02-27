Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 417,411 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of V.F. worth $440,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -608.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

