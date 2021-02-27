Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 53,065 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Simon Property Group worth $394,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $132.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

