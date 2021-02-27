Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of TE Connectivity worth $391,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

